4th Annual CHAMPS for Mott Culinary Gala May 20 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 4th Annual CHAMPS for Mott Culinary Gala May 20 The annual CHAMPS for Mott Culinary Gala raises money for pediatric research at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

- The annual CHAMPS for Mott Culinary Gala raises money for pediatric research at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. This year, the culinary gala will take place May 20 at the Delta Airlines hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The gala will showcase the flavors of Michigan's buzzy food scene from 20 different chefs, and will be hosted by celebrity chef and actor David Burtka.

You can get more information and tickets at www.champsformott.org.

Chef James Wilhelm from Black Pearl, one of the restaurants participating in the gala, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Gene Skidmore from Mott Children's Hospital to tell us more about the event. You can watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR BLACK PEARL'S TUNA AND VEGETABLE SLAW RECIPES