Royal Oak Spring Fever Beer Fest this weekend at farmers market

(WJBK) - The Royal Oak Spring Fever Beer Fest kicks off this weekend.
Tracy Antenucci, owner of the Mean Weenie and Matt Flynn, organizer of the event are here to give us a preview.
The event takes place at the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday.
Dearborn All Beef Dog
Jicama - shredded
Habenaro - dived
Jalepeno - diced
Serrano diced
Raspberry Chipolte Sauce
Fresh raspberries
Honey
Chipotle pepper
Simmer to reduction
Build the dog
Mix jicama and peppers
Add radish
Salt
Pepper jack cheese
Raspberry sauce
Jicama slaw
Finished with more raspberry sauce