Royal Oak Spring Fever Beer Fest this weekend at farmers market

The Royal Oak Spring Fever Beer Fest kicks off this weekend.

Tracy Antenucci, owner of the Mean Weenie and Matt Flynn, organizer of the event are here to give us a preview.

The event takes place at the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Dearborn All Beef Dog

Jicama - shredded

Habenaro - dived

Jalepeno - diced

Serrano diced

Raspberry Chipolte Sauce

Fresh raspberries

Honey

Chipotle pepper

Simmer to reduction

Build the dog

Mix jicama and peppers

Add radish

Salt

Pepper jack cheese

Raspberry sauce

Jicama slaw

Finished with more raspberry sauce