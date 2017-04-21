New Detroit restaurant It'z A Wrap & More prepares marinated salmon Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo New Detroit restaurant It'z A Wrap & More prepares marinated salmon There's a new restaurant in northwest Detroit.

The owners of the Pasta Bowl have opened a new place called It'z a Wrap & More.

The menu consists of a range of wraps, hoagies and salads.

Joining Fox 2 is Chef Musheya Glenn.

Ingredients

¼ cup Soy Sauce

¼ Diced Tomato

¼ Tsp Olive Oil

Diced Cucumber

2 Tsp Cajun Seasoning

Sliced Mushroom

1 Tsp Brown Sugar

Sliced Tri Colored Peppers

2 Tsp of minced garlic

1 12 inch Garden Spinach Wrap

2 Tsp of Raw Honey

½ Cup Baby Spinach

1 6oz Fillet of Salmon

6 Extra Large Peeled and Divined Shrimp

Instructions

1. Whisk together the soy sauce, olive oil, brown sugar, Cajun, and garlic in a shallow dish; lay the salmon fillets into the mixture with the skin side facing up. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator 4 to 8 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat one table spoon olive oil in lager skillet over a medium heat. Place salmon skin side up add shrimp in heated skillets place lid on skillet allow salmon cook once salmon is browned on each side and flakes easily with fork.

3. Add Seafood to Spinach wrap with veggies wrap and serve. For salad layer baby Spinach with diced veggies top salad with Salmon and Shrimp and Serve.