Washtenaw Community College chefs prepare springtime pan-roasted chicken Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Washtenaw Community College chefs prepare springtime pan-roasted chicken April marks national community college month.

To celebrate, joining Fox 2 is Washtenaw Community College faculty Chef Derek Anders Jr. and student Justin Smith.

They're preparing a seasonal/springtime dish of pan roasted chicken, braised baby peas and fondant potatoes.

CLICK HERE to get the recipe.