Celebrate all things vegan at VegFest April 30 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Celebrate all things vegan at VegFest April 30 Whether you're looking to celebrate or explore the plant-based lifestyle, you can find all things vegan at VegFest on April 30.

- Whether you're looking to celebrate or explore the plant-based lifestyle, you can find all things vegan at VegFest on April 30.

The expo is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. More than 150 restaurants, vendors and exhibitors will offer the latest foods, free samples, products and services that are vegan, meaning not derived from animals. Cooking demonstrations, family activities and notable speakers will entertain and educate about the health, environmental and ethical benefits of a plant-powered lifestyle.

Quiana "Que" Broden will be leading a cooking demo. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a preview and show us how to prepare a veggie bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR HER RECIPE

Advance tickets are $12 and day-of tickets are $15. Kids 5 and under are free.

For more information or to purchase your advance tickets, visit www.vegmichigan.org.