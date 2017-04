WAB celebrates 20th anniversary, beer cheese recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo WAB celebrates 20th anniversary, beer cheese recipe Ferndale brewpub the WAB is celebrating its 20th anniversary in May.

They are planning a lot of fun celebratory events, like a roll-back menu, lots of beer features, 20th anniversary merchandise and more.

Joining Fox 2 is Dustin Leslie, general manager of operations, while Vince Rossio, executive chef of the WAB, prepares beer cheese.

CLICK HERE for the recipe.