Pei Wei chef prepares spicy Polynesian poke bowl Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Pei Wei chef prepares spicy Polynesian poke bowl Poke bowls are the latest sushi trend.

- Poke bowls are the latest sushi trend.

Pei Wei chef Sean Fitzpatrick joins Fox 2 to prepare a spicy Polynesian poke bowl.

CLICK HERE for the recipe.