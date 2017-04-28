Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week April 30-May 6 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week April 30-May 6 Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week is happening April 30-May 6. More than 20 restaurants are participating, each with a special menu with special pricing.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants and their menus at www.grossepointechamber.com.

One of the participating restaurants is Garrido's Bistro. Owner Vanessa Gonzalez joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her food and to show us one of her recipes. You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipe below.

CASABLANCA SEAFOOD STEW

Yield: 6 servings

24 jumbo shrimp

24 sea scallops

2 pounds calamari, rings and tentacles

3 tbsp. olive oil

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 1/2 onion, cut in thin strips

1 cup fish / seafood stock

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp. Berbere Spice Blend or store-bought Garam Masala

3 carrots, cut in thin round slices

1 1/2 zucchini, cut in thin round slices

1 red bell pepper, cut in thin strips

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Marinade:

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tbsp. paprika

Salt

Black pepper, freshly ground

1. Marinate the seafood with olive oil, paprika, salt and pepper, for about 10 minutes, refrigerated.

2. In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onion, stirring, for approximately 1 minute. Add the marinated seafood, stir and cover, let cook for 1 minute. Deglaze with the stock and white wine. Add the spice blend, and stir. Cover and let cook until the seafood is almost ready. Add carrots, zucchini and red bell pepper, cover and let cook for a minute. Serve and add chopped fresh parsley. Serve with herbed cous-cous on the side.

BERBERE SPICE BLEND

5 dried cayenne pepers

1 tbsp black peppercorns

2 tsp allspice berries

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp cardamom seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

3 whole cloves

1 piece cinnamon, crushed

1. Using scissors, cut cayenne pepper pods into small pieces. In the bottom of a small spice wok or skillet, combine pepper pieces with peppercorns, allspice, cumin, cardamom, fenugreek, cloves and cinnamon. Toast over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly colored and fragrant. Remove from direct heat just as the seeds pop; do not let the spices smoke and burn. Let cool.

2. In a mortar (using pestle) or small electric grinder, pound or grind toasted spices until coarse or finely ground, according to your taste.

3. Store in an airtight (preferably dark) glass jar with lid in a cool place for up to 3 months.