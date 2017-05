Detroit Yacht Club raising money for their iconic Detroit building Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Detroit Yacht Club raising money for their iconic Detroit building The Detroit Yacht Club is holding it's spring gala on May 19.



The event will help raise money for their iconic Detroit building.

DYC Foundation President Mark Lifter joins Fox 2 with more information on the event while DYC Executive Chef Joseph Paxton prepares Jimmy Red Grit Cakes with ramp succotash.

