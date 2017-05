Gems of Detroit this Friday raises money for Detroit high school Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Gems of Detroit this Friday raises money for Detroit high school Gems of Detroit kicks off this Friday.

- Gems of Detroit kicks off this Friday.

It's a fundraiser for students at Detroit Cristo Rey High School.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Naomi Howranip, development director of the school, and Grey Ghost Executive Chef John Vermiglio join Fox 2 with a preview of the event.

CLICK HERE for the recipe.