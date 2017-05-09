Central Kitchen's apricot riesling compote Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Central Kitchen's apricot riesling compote Central Kitchen + Bar Executive Chef Christina Stanco and her Mother, Kathy Stanco joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to prepare an Apricot Riesling Compote for crepes.

- Central Kitchen + Bar Executive Chef Christina Stanco and her Mother, Kathy Stanco joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to prepare an Apricot Riesling Compote for crepes. It's a dish that's special to their mother-daughter relationship, and it will be featured at Central during their Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 14, 2017. You can get their recipe below.

Central Kitchen is located at 660 Woodward Avenue. They're open for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Reservations aren't accepted but you can call-ahead if you have a big group.

For more information, visit www.centraldetroit.com or call (313) 963-9000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE APRICOT RIESLING COMPOTE RECIPE