Taste of the Lions Event Preview Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Taste of the Lions Event Preview The organizers of Ford Field will host the 5th annual, Taste of the Lions, charity event on May 17.

Detroit Lions punter, Sam Martin and Nomad Grill Corporate Executive, Chef Kevin Green joined us to discuss the event.

It will feature dozens of Metro Detroit's top restaurants and an opportunity to meet the 2017 Detroit Lions.



General admission is $150 and VIP is $325.

Tickets are available at http://DetroitLions.com/TasteoftheLions

Taste of the Lions event proceeds benefit Detroit Lions community partner Eastern Market and their community outreach programming.