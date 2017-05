Celebrate National Hummus Day with Naf Naf Grill Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Celebrate National Hummus Day with Naf Naf Grill The guys from Naf Naf Grill joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School ahead of National Hummus Day.

You can learn how to make hummus and how to assemble your own hummus bowl at home by watching in the video player above. You can also get their recipe below.

Naf Naf Grill has several locations in metro Detroit, and other states. To find one near you, visit www.nafnafgrill.com.

CLICK HERE FOR NAF NAF GRILL'S HUMMUS BOWL RECIPE