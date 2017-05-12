A Finnish Mother's Day Treat with New Ferndale Restaurant The Conserva

Posted:May 12 2017 12:56PM EDT

Updated:May 12 2017 01:18PM EDT

(WJBK) - Create a special Mother's Day dish on Sunday, straight from the new Ferndale restaurant The Conserva's menu!

Chef and owner Matt Baldridge stopped in this morning to make a Finnish dish called Pannukakku. He tops the sweet, baked custard with apricot perserves and almonds. See his creation in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CONSERVA'S PANNUKAKKU RECIPE

Check out The Conserva for your Mother's Day brunch this Sunday
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See more online at https://www.theconserva.com/

Call for reservations (248) 291-6133
 


