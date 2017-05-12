Healthy cooking for Mom on Mother's Day

Posted:May 12 2017 01:09PM EDT

Updated:May 12 2017 01:09PM EDT

(WJBK) - Some moms will agree the best Mother's Day gift is to get a day off in the kitchen. Grace Derochais, a registered dietitian and certified health coach at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, joined us in studio with some ideas for what to make for Mom.

She shared a breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe with us, which you can find below. 

CLICK HERE FOR SWEET POTATO PROTEIN BREAKFAST COOKIE RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR KOREAN BEEF BULGOGI RICE BOWL RECIPE 

CLICK HERE FOR SLOW COOKER PINEAPPLE CHICKEN WITH ZOODLES RECIPE 


