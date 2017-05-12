A Mother's Day to Remember with Mystic Creek Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo A Mother's Day to Remember with Mystic Creek

- Create your own vegan egg-free omelet and gluten free egg white omelet this Mother's Day.

Executive Chef Lester Barnett from Mystic Creek Golf Course & Banquet Center cooked with us this morning, along with his son.The pair showed how to make the perfect brunch for a restricted diet. See the video player above to watch.

CLICK HERE TO GET MYSTIC CREEK'S OMELET RECIPE

For a DIY-free Mother's Day to remember, join Chef Barnett for brunch at the Mystic Creek Golf Course & Banquet center this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For reservations, call (248) 684-3333.