21st Annual Kidney Walk at Detroit Zoo May 21 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo

- Nearly one million people in Michigan live with kidney disease. The 21st Annuel Kidney Walk takes place this weekend at the Detroit Zoo. The walk raises money to support those living with kidney disease in Michigan.

Thousands of people will walk on Sunday, May 21 at the event. The goal this year is to raise $600,000.

Check-in for the walk starts at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.kidneywalk.org.

Carolyn Jennings, a dietitian with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share some kid-friendly recipes that are high in fruits and vegetables. If kids are introduced to fruits and veggies at a young age, their risk of kidney disease can decrease dramatically. You can see some of Carolyn's ideas by watching the video player above. You can also get her recipes below to print at home.

CLICK HERE FOR ROCKING RED FRUIT PIZZA RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT RECIPE