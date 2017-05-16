4th Annual Dinner with Your Dog to benefit Almost Home Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 4th Annual Dinner with Your Dog to benefit Almost Home The 4th Annual Dinner with Your Dog to benefit Almost Home Never-Kill Animal Haven in Southfield is Sunday, May 21.

There's a menu for the dogs, adoptions, raffles and other great fun. Call to make a reservation (248) 399 - 6750 or just stop by. It's from 5 - 9 p.m.

Gail Montgomery from Almost Home joined us in studio with Frances Kolody from O'Mara's to tell us more about the event. You can watch in the video player above.

