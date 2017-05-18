19th Annual Ford Freedom Award celebrates talents that unite Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 19th Annual Ford Freedom Award celebrates talents that unite Ford Motor Company, in collaboration with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, will celebrate the positive contributions of African Americans in arts and culture at the 19th annual Ford Freedom Award program.

This year's theme - "Talents That Unite! How African Americans Bring Diverse Communities Together Across America" - celebrates the achievements of legendary talents of the past and present, and heralds the influence of their works on the future.

Ford Freedom Award honorees are distinguished individuals who dedicate their lives to improving the African American community and the world at large.

The invitation-only Ford Freedom Award event takes place May 22, 6-9 p.m., at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. The event is sold out.