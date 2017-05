Wok and Roll cooking class May 23 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Wok and Roll cooking class May 23 You don't have to own a wok to be able to learn these tasty dishes. Chef Tom Lin is teaching an Asian cooking class at The Community House in Birmingham on Tuesday, May 23.

- You don't have to own a wok to be able to learn these tasty dishes. Chef Tom Lin is teaching an Asian cooking class at The Community House in Birmingham on Tuesday, May 23.

The class starts at 6:30 p.m. and costs $32. You can get more information and enroll online here.