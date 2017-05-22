Zingerman's 8th Annual Camp Bacon Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Zingerman's 8th Annual Camp Bacon Zingerman's 8th Annual Camp Bacon is a pork lover's paradise. The annual fundraiser features chefs, food historians, producers, films, dinners and more.

- Zingerman's 8th Annual Camp Bacon is a pork lover's paradise. The annual fundraiser features chefs, food historians, producers, films, dinners and more.

The camp is May 31 - June 4, with special events scattered throughout the camp. The main event is Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Zingerman's Cornman Farms in Dexter.

The events raise money for Washtenaw 4-H and Southern Foodways Alliance.

For more information and to see a list of events, visit www.zingermanscampbacon.com.

Chef Kieron Hales from Cornman Farms joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event, and to prepare savory bacon pancakes. You can get his recipe below.

This story will be updated to include the recipe