Detroit woman competing on Food Network Stars

On June 4, 12 potential Food Network Stars arrive at the beautiful and historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hoping for their big break.

One of those contestants is from Detroit, Suzanne Lossia. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about her cooking and about being on the show. You can watch in the video player above.

Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay return as mentors/judges for new season. You can catch the premiere on June 4 at 9 p.m. on The Food Network.