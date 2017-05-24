The iconic Caucus Club reopens in Detroit

- Caucus Club, a fine dining restaurant in Detroit that was open from 1952-2012 and famously gave Barbra Streisand her start as a lounge singer, has now been remodeled and revitalized under new ownership. The restaurant, which is in the Penobscot Building, reopened on May 12.

Executive Chef Rick Hussey joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and its food. He also shared with us the recipe for a fish dish on his new menu, pan seared halibut. You can get his recipe below.

For more information on the restaurant, visit www.caucusclubdetroit.com or call 313-965-4970.

CLICK HERE FOR CAUCUA CLUB'S HALIBUT RECIPE