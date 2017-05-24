The Garden Party at Meadow Brook Hall June 11

- The Garden Party is an event with great food, wine and classic cars. This year, The Garden Party is on Sunday, June 11 from 1PM - 4PM at Meadow Brook Hall.

The mission of The Garden Party Foundation (TGPF) is to provide trade school and culinary school scholarships to underprivileged young adults. All proceeds of this event benefit scholarship funds for Oakland Community Colleges Culinary Studies and other vocational programs.

Syd Ross is one of the restaurants participating in this year's event. Nomad Chef Kevin joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event and the food. You can get his Bulgogi recipe below.

For more information on The Garden Party, visit www.thegardenpartymichigan.org. Tickets start at $150.

CLICK HERE FOR SYD ROSS'S BULGOGI RECIPE