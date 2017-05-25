Brownie's on the Lake's annual Summer Launch Party May 28

- Brownie's on the Lake in St. Clair Shores is officially kicking off summer on the waterfront on May 28 with its annual Summer Launch Party.

Arrive by boat, car or bicycle and be ready to dine, drink and dance all night long. The Summer Launch Party begins at noon, but requires a ticket to enter after 9 p.m. It will feature music by five DJs, dancers and performers.

Tickets are $10 in advance of $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase your ticket, visit www.browniesonthelake.com or call (586) 445-8080.

Chef Brad Bardell and General Manager Zach Smith joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the retaurant and the Launch Party. You can get their recipe for corn salad below.

CLICK HERE FOR BROWNIE'S ON THE LAKE'S CORN SALAD RECIPE