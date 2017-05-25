Cuppy's Best Bistro opening May 27 in Ypsilanti

- A new soul food restaurant is opening up this Memorial Day weekend in metro Detroit. Cuppy's Best Soulful Bistro is opening in Ypsilanti on May 27.

The food originated out of the home Andrea "Cuppy" White where she catered small events. As word spread and the demand grew for good, wholesome, homemade cuisine, Cuppy would prepare meals for folks on the weekends. The business grew and since has been featured on The Best of the Midwest with G. Garvin.

Andrea joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with her head chef Bobby Lindsey to tell us more about the restaurant and its food. They shared a recipe with us for gumbo, which you can find below.

Cuppy's is located at 1451 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti. For more information, visit www.cuppysbestsoulfood.com or call (734) 320-2577.

