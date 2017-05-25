6th Annual Ya'ssoo Greek Festival May 26-28

- The 6th Annual Ya'ssoo Greek Fesival is this Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills. You'll find food, music, shopping and other family fun at the festival.

Admission is free for children under 12, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults can enter for free with three cans earmarked for children's pantry at the Lighthouse of Oakland County. Last year, more than 55 boxes of collected food was donated to Lighthouse.



Free parking and shuttle service is offered at the festival. St. George is located at 43816 Woodward Ave, No. of Square Lake Rd.

For more information on the festival, visit www.yassoogreekfestival.com.

Kay Nicholas, President of the Parish Council, and Kathy Sheiko, Co Chairperson of the Ya'ssoo Greek Festival, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the festival and to show us how to prepare Pastistio. You can get their recipe below.

CLICK HERE FOR PASTISTIO RECIPE