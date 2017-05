- The Morrie in downtown Royal Oak has some new items on the menu for spring. Executive Chef Derik Watson joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the items and to give us a sample.

You can get his recipe for Pork Belly Steamed Buns below.

The Morrie is located at 511 S Main Street in Royal Oak. You can get more information at www.themorrie.com or by calling (248) 216-1112.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MORRIE'S PORK BELLY STEAMED BUNS RECIPE