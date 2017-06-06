Asparagus with garlic, egg and hot sauce yogurt recipe

- Content sponsored and provided by Hawthorne Suites

Metro Detroit restauranteur James Rigato has lent his cooking hand to popular hot spots like Mabel Gray in Hazel Park and The Root Restaurant & Bar in White Lake. Now, he's teamed up with the Homemade @ Hawthorne campaign to create easy-to-make, home-cooked recipes that are so simple they can be prepared in a hotel suite.

He joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking school to tell us more about the recipes, and to show us how to prepare asparagus with garlic, egg and hot sauce yogurt. You can get his recipe below.

