Big Burger Bash Detroit at Royal Oak Farmer's Market June 9

Posted: Jun 06 2017 01:19PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 01:19PM EDT

(WJBK) - Sample Michigan's best burgers and brews all under one roof at the Big Burger Bash. The event is Friday, June 9 at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased for $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP. You can get more information and tickets at www.burgerbashdetroit.com.

Chef Tyler Brune from Parker's Hilltop Brewery joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School along with the event's organizer, Matt Flynn, to tell us more about the event. Chef Tyler also shared a recipe for his Over the Top Burger, which you can find below.

CLICK HERE FOR OVER THE TOP BURGER RECIPE 

