Southfield kicks off summer's Eat to the Beat

- Southfield is kicking off its annual summer Eat to the Beat concert series. The first event is Thursday, June 8 from 11:30 - 2 p.m. This is the first of four Eat to the Beat events this summer.

All Eat to the Beat events will offer fun games and activities for the whole family, an exciting mix of live bands and DJs, a variety of food trucks, free admission and parking. Future dates are July 13, August 10 and September 14.

Tanya Markos-Vanno from the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Eat to the Beat, along with Pamela Matthew from Soupdive, one of the participating food trucks. You can get Pamela's recipe for spicy shrimp over rice below.

For more information on Eat to the Beat, visit www.cityofsouthfield.com.

CLICK HERE FOR SOUPDIVE'S SPICY SHRIMP RECIPE