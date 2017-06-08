Taste of Dearborn returns June 14

- A Metro Detroit favorite Taste of Dearborn returns Wednesday, June 14.

Dearborn's annual one night "Grub-crawl" allows attendees to sample menu items from the bevvy of participating restaurants. Early bird general admission tickets are available for $25 until June 9, and include appetizers from 20+ participating restaurants in West Downtown Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex. After June 9, tickets are $30.

General admission and wine tasting tickets are available at www.dearbornareachamber.org or by calling 313-584-6100.

Jackie Lovejoy from the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Taste of Dearborn, along with Chef Mark Sanchez from Big Fish Restaurant to tell us more about the food. You can get Big Fish Restaurant's gazpacho soup recipe below.

CLICK HERE FOR BIG FISH RESTAURANT'S GAZPACHO RECIPE