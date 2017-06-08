Sunset at the Zoo June 16

- The Detroit Zoological Society's annual fundraising gala, Sunset at the Zoo is set for Friday, June 16. This year's theme is "Green is the New Black", celebrating the zoo's award-winning Greenprint initiatives.

Sunset features a champagne welcome, a strolling supper with tastes of signature dishes from more than 45 of the area's finest restaurants, as well as desserts and zoo-themed specialty drinks. Attendees also get to look at the animal habitats at twilight.

Tickets are $175 per person and proceeds benefit the Detroit Zoological Society. You can get more information or tickets online at www.detroitzoo.org.

Fundraising events manager Julie Geisinger joined us in studio with Chef Daniel Kahn from Taste Detroit Zoo to give us a preview of the event. You can get the chef's recipe for his Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich below.

