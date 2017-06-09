Portofino's crab and lobster cakes recipe

- Portofino is a great restaurant on the Detroit River in Wyandotte known for their seafood, Italian fare and beautiful views. They also have a fleet of two boats that offer charters and public cruises.

The Portofino yacht is their newest motor vehicle that recently launched their season.

Executive Chef Jeff Mallas and Jerry Beasley from Portofino joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their restaurant and the food. You can watch in the video player above. You can get their crab and lobster cake recipe below.

For more information, visit www.portofinoontheriver.com.

CLICK HERE FOR PORTOFINO'S CRAB AND LOBSTER CAKE RECIPE