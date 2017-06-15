Motor City Irish Fest June 16-18

- The 2017 Motor City Irish Fest is returning this year June 16-18. It's an annual festival that celebrates the Irish heritage.

The festival is at Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. This year, there will be 24 Irish bands, six Irish dance groups, a children's tent, beginner Irish dance lessons and well as Irish food and drink.

For more information on the festival, visit www.motorcityirishfest.com.

Kevin Murphy, an organizer of the event, also joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from him in the video player above. He's also joined by Jon Prusak from Claddagh, who showed us how to make a traditional fish 'n' chips. You can get his recipes for their bread and coleslaw below.

CLICK HERE FOR CLADDAGH'S BREAD AND COLESLAW RECIPES