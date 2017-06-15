Brews, BBQ and Bourbon festival June 16-18

- Downtown Ferndale will be transformed into a weekend long festival celebrating cold brews, mouthwatering BBQ, smooth & smokey bourbon, and great music this weekend. The Brews, BBQ and Bourbon event is June 16-18.

The festival is along Nine Mile Road in Ferndale. For more information, visit www.brewsBBQbourbon.com.

Matt Flynn joined us in studio to tell us more about the event, along with Chef James Schmidt of Smokering BBQ. You can get Chef James's recipe for burnt ends below.

CLICK HERE FOR SMOKERING BBQ'S BURNT ENDS RECIPE