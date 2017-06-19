Beans & Cornbread preview GM River Days, returning Friday

- The annual GM River Days are returning to the Detroit riverfront Friday.

The summer festival features rides, live music and food from vendors such as Beans & Cornbread.

Jaquitta Terrell and chef Adrian Holmes from Beans & Cornbread joined us in studio to give a sneak peek of what you can taste this weekend.

GM River Days are from June 23-25. Admission is $3 before 3 PM and $5 after 3 PM.

