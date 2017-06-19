Beans & Cornbread preview GM River Days, returning Friday

Posted: Jun 19 2017 11:44AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 11:44AM EDT

(WJBK) - The annual GM River Days are returning to the Detroit riverfront Friday. 

The summer festival features rides,  live music and food from vendors such as Beans & Cornbread.

Jaquitta Terrell and chef Adrian Holmes from Beans & Cornbread joined us in studio to give a sneak peek of what you can taste this weekend.

GM River Days are from June 23-25.  Admission is $3 before 3 PM and $5 after 3 PM.

Click here for the low country catfish recipe. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories