Red Dunn kitchen set to open Friday

- This month Red Dunn kitchen opens as Detroit's newest culinary addition making Corktown its home.

Red Dunn executive chef Jay Gundy along with manger and mixologist Dustin Walker joined us in studio to share the food they're serving up.

Chef Gundy prepared bacon wrapped fennel stuffed duck breast. Mixologist Walker prepared the Red Dunn signature cocktail.

Red Dunn kitchen's grand opening is Friday.