Opa! Fest June 23-25 in Troy

- Michigan's largest Greek festival returns this summer June 23-25 in Troy.

The festival celebrates all thinks of the Greek culture, and is also a fundraising event for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. You'll find food, music, dancing and other family activities.

The festival is at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 760 Wattles Road in Troy. Parking at the church is limited to handicap accessible. You can park at Zion Church at 3668 Livernois Road.

Chef Peter Minaki joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about Greek food, and to prepare a dish for us. He'll be doing a cooking demo on Saturday, June 24 at the festival. You can get his salad recipe below.

For more information on the festival, visit www.opafest.org.

CLICK HERE FOR ARUGULA SALAD WITH SWEET POTATO RECIPE