Cool off with this cold dill-cucumber soup recipe

- In these hot summer temperatures, blasting the AC isn't the only way to cool off.

You can stay chilled and hydrated with certain foods, like cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, celery, watermelon, radishes and tomatoes. All of these are more than 94 percent water.

Mona Alaudhi, a registered dietitian and general manager of the Better Health Store in Dearborn, joined us on The Nine to share a summertime recipe with us, too. She showed us how to prepare a cold dill-cucumber soup. You can get her recipe below.

CLICK HERE FOR MONA'S COLD DILL-CUCUMBER SOUP RECIPE