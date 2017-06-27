Smoke's Poutinerie location opens in Ann Arbor

- The Canadian food favorite poutine has been popping up in all kinds of eateries lately. Now, there's a whole restaurant dedicated to the delicacy.

Smoke's Poutinerie has finally landed in the Midwest -- a location in Ann Arbor opened earlier this month.

Every poutine is made with fresh, hand-cut fries and the signature cheese curds and gravy. Smoke's Poutinerie's menu has even more wackier combinations, including pork, chicken, steak and veggie options.

Toine Murphy and Craig Comer joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking SChool to tell us more about poutine and the new restaurant. You can hear from them in the video player above. They also shared a few poutine recipes with us, which you can find below.

You can learn more about Smoke's Poutinerie at www.smokespoutinerie.com.