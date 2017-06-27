My Little Paris Cafe and Bookstore opens in Northville

- The Next Chapter Bookstore and Bistro in Northville is getting a major overhaul from its new owner, Thomas Benadier.

Benadier, who moved to Detroit from France in August, has injected touches of French patisserie into the cafe.

The changes, which include revamping recipes, renovating the bar and kitchen areas and adding traditional French baked goods, have culminated in an official name change that took effect earlier this month. The spot at 41 E. Main St. in the city's downtown area will be called My Little Paris Cafe and Bookstore.

Benadier joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Chef Andres Sanchez to tell us more about My Little Paris Cafe and Bookstore, and to share some of its food with us. You can get his crepe recipes below.

