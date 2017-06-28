Tom's Oyster Bar serving lobster rolls for summer

- Tom's Oyster Bar in downtown Royal Oak is now serving New England Lobster Rolls.

The roll is extremely refreshing for summer, and is made fresh with real lobster, tossed in mayo and topped with kettle chips

Tom's Oyster Bar is located at 318 S. Main in Royal Oak. For more information on the restaurant, visit www.tomsoysterbar.com.

Chef Jamal Alashmaly joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and the food. You can hear from him in the video player above. He shared their lobster roll recipe with us, too, which you can find below.

CLICK HERE FOR LOBSTER ROLL RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR LOBSTER ROLL DRESSING RECIPE

