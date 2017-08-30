C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse serving up blueberry-inspired recipes

- Have you ever wondered what 255 pounds of blueberries looks like? C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse has just purchased 255 pounds of blueberries for its popular blueberry barbecue sauce, and other blueberry recipes.

Chef Jeff Rose joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share one of those recipes with us, the blueberry compote. You can get his blueberry compote recipe below.

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse is located in Wolverine Lake. For more information, visit www.cayagrill.com.

CLICK HERE FOR BLUEBERRY COMPOTE RECIPE