Annual Wigs 4 Kids Gala Sept. 9

- A charity that helps to lift the spirits of kids facing serious health issues is setting the stage for a magical evening.

Wigs 4 Kids is hosting its 14th annual gala next weekend. The "Be A Star" gala is in celebration of the Michigan children Wigs 4 Kids serves.

Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, raffles, auctions, entertainment and a sweet treat extravaganza. Highlights of the evening include meet-and-greet opportunities with celebrities Steve Wilkos of The Steve Wilkos Show and Seth Gold of American Jewelry and Loan.

Maggie Varney, founder and CEO of Wigs 4 Kids, joined us in studio to tell us more about the event and how people can get involved. Chef Andre Washington from Wyndham Gardens, where the gala will be held, also joined us to tell us more about the food. You can get his recipe for chicken with lemon wine sauce below.

The gala is Saturday, September 9 at Wyndham Gardens in Sterling Heights. Tickets are $100 per person and $30 for children 11 and under. For more information, visit www.wigs4kids.org.

