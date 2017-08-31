Fork n' Pint's Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 12-17

- Fork n' Pint in Waterford is holding a days-long celebration of Oktoberfest with daily tappings, a beer dinner and a Sunday brunch. Fork n' Pint's Oktoberfest tap Week is Sept. 12-17. Thir 5-course beer dinner is on Thursday, Sept. 14, and their Sunday Brunch on Sept. 17 will feature a tapping of Founders Doom.

General Manager Jay Andrews and Chef Brian Coleman joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the Oktoberfest events, and to give us a sample of some of the food. You can get their beer-inspired recipes below.

Fork n' Pint is located at 4000 Cass Elizabeth Road in Waterford. For more information, visit www.forknpint.com or call (248) 791-3256.

CLICK HERE FOR BEER CHERRY SAUCE RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR BEER VEAL SCHNITZEL RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR BEER KRIEK CABBAGE