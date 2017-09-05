Tour de Fork Sept. 21

- You can take a tour of the culinary delights in the area on September 21 at Tour de Fork.

Enjoy sweet and savory samplings from Metro Detroit chefs, along with beer, wine and craft cocktails - as well as one of Detroit's hottest DJs, interactive art, fowling and games and a raffle. This year's Tour de Fork will be held at Eastern Market.

Proceeds go to The Children's Center to help than 7,500 vulnerable children and families overcome trauma from abuse, neglect and poverty.

Tammy Zonker from The Children's Center joined us in studio to tell us more about the event. You can hear from her in the video player above.

John Vermiglio from Grey Ghost, one of the participating restaurants, also joined us to tell us more about the food. You can get his fried bologna rangoon recipe below.

Tickets for Tour de Fork start at $95. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (313) 262-1085 and online or visit www.thechildrenscenter.com/tourdefork.

CLICK HERE FOR GREY GHOST'S FRIED BOLOGNA RANGOON RECIPE