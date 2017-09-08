4 ways to freshen up your football game food

- Back away from the chicken wings and beer. Those staples of football tailgates aren't always the best for your body.

But that doesn't mean you have to chomp on just lettuce and celery during the big game, either. Registered Dietitian and personal trainer Tony Stephan joined us on The Nine with some simple swaps you can make for healthier football game day eating.

1. Buffalo Chicken Tacos - Instead of buffalo chicken wings that can be loaded with fat and carbohydrates go with grilled buffalo chicken tacos for more protein and less calories! Take grilled chicken breast, avocado, cheese, and corn tortilla wraps with low calorie buffalo sauce for a win with healthy tailgate nutrition!



2. Healthy Sloppy Joes - Go with lean ground beef here (90/10 or better) and chickpeas for a high protein low fat option. Stick with a whole grain bun for extra fiber and whole grains. Use fresh ingredients like chili powder and onions for the perfect kick of flavor. Serve with apple slices for a healthy side.



3. Tex-Mex Beef & Bean Dip - Skip the store bought high calorie dip and go with this nutritious and delicious home made version. Go with lean ground beef and pinto beans for a high protein twist to this fan favorite. Add seasoning like salt, chili powder, cumin, green onions and diced tomatoes for the perfect dish.



4. Parmesan-Crusted Zucchini Fries - Ditch the french fries and go with these veggie fries instead. Use Panko breadcrumbs, garlic powder, dried basil, and red pepper on diced zucchini and bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes for the perfect crunchy tailgate snack!



For more recipes, visit www.tonystephandietitian.com.