- Summer is here, which brings the perfect weather for sitting outside and enjoying some live music.

David Parker from 313 Presents joined us on The Nine to tell us all about their summer concert lineup. He's joined by Senior Executive Chef Lamar Nolden, who gave us an inside look at what food you can find at DTE this summer as well.

You can hear more from them in the video player above, and their specialty hot dog and steak sandwich recipes below.

THE PIT DOG

Ingredients

1 pack Hot Dog

1 pack New England Split Top Bun (Cooked both sides in butter to a nice golden brown)

2 tablespoon Brisket Beans (see below recipe)

1 teaspoon Diced onions

Yellow Mustard

Direction:

Place hot dog into specialty bun, evenly spoon brisket beans onto hot dog. Sprinkle diced onion over brisket beans. Drizzle mustard over beans/onions. Place hot dog into food tray lined with deli wrap Place Kettle Chips next to prepared hot dog in food tray.

Serve to guest.



Brisket Beans Recipe

1 can pork and Beans

1 can Dark Red kidney beans

1 can Black Beans

1 small Red Onions

1 Diced Green onions

1 Diced Red Peppers

1 Diced Green Peppers

1 Diced Jalapeno peppers

½ cup Brown Sugar

1 cup BBQ Sauce

1 Pound Beef Brisket cooked



Direction:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Drain canned beans and place in mixing bowl.

3. Add diced bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. Reserve half the seeds for some heat for the dis

4. Add brown sugar and BBQ sauce and mix well.

5. Fold in leftover brisket.

6. Place in 2" hotel pans and cook uncovered for 2 hours. Pan will start to caramelize on top!!!

7. Remove from heat and hold at 140 degrees.

CHURRASCO STEAK SANDWICH SERVES 6

Ingredients

6 each Telera Bread or hamburger bun

1 ½ pounds Flank Steak

Churrasco Steak marinade (See Recipe Below)

Jalapeno Onion Jam (See Recipe Below)

6-ounces Arugula

Cilantro Lime Aioli (See Recipe Below)



Direction:

1. Marinate flank steak for a minimum of 24 hours.

2. Grill flank steak to medium and let rest.

3. While steak is resting, assemble the top of the telera bread with 1 oz. jalapeno onion jam and 1/4 oz. arugula.

4. Slice flank steak and put on bottom of bun. Top with crown of bun and add 1 oz. cilantro lime aioli

Serve to guest.



CHURRASCO STEAK MARINADE RECIPE:

Ingredients

½ bunch Cilantro

½ bunch Parsley

2 Teaspoon Fresh Chopped Garlic

2 tablespoon Lime juice

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Cracked Black Peppercorns

1 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1 cup Olive Oil or Vegetable Oil



Direction:

1. Place all ingredients in a container.

2. Blend with a blender until thoroughly blended together.

3. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Jalapeno Onion Jam Recipe:

Ingredients



Yellow Onions

Blended Olive Oil

Fresh Jalapenos

Honey

Sugar

Red Wine Vinegar

Water

Direction:

1. Sauté onions in olive oil until almost translucent.

2. Add jalapenos and cook for 2 more minutes.

3. When onions and jalapenos are soft and tender, add honey and sugar and cook for a few minutes

4. Deglaze pan with red wine vinegar and water.

5. Cook for 15-20 minutes until most of the liquid is evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cilantro Lime Aioli Recipe:

Mayo

Lime Juice

Cilantro

Roasted Garlic Puree

Salt and Pepper

1. Mix all ingredients together and mix with burr mixer.

2. Season to taste with salt and pepper.