A real-life version is being auctioned off A real-life version is being auctioned off <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407278774" data-article-version="1.0">A look at the food offerings this summer at DTE</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407278774"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:20PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> at the food offerings this summer at DTE"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407278774.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407278774");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407278774_407278367_134268"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407278774_407278367_134268";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407278367","video":"564702","title":"A%20look%20at%20the%20food%20offerings%20this%20summer%20at%20DTE","caption":"Summer%20is%20here%2C%20which%20brings%20the%20perfect%20weather%20for%20sitting%20outside%20and%20enjoying%20some%20live%20music.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FA_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FA_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_at_DTE_564702_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652635240%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMIxQzON-6-Trml1gqeq04pOtzH0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fa-look-at-the-food-offerings-this-summer-at-dte"}},"createDate":"May 16 2019 01:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407278774_407278367_134268",video:"564702",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Summer%2520is%2520here%252C%2520which%2520brings%2520the%2520perfect%2520weather%2520for%2520sitting%2520outside%2520and%2520enjoying%2520some%2520live%2520music.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_at_DTE_564702_1800.mp4?Expires=1652635240&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MIxQzON-6-Trml1gqeq04pOtzH0",eventLabel:"A%20look%20at%20the%20food%20offerings%20this%20summer%20at%20DTE-407278367",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fa-look-at-the-food-offerings-this-summer-at-dte"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407278774"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:20PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407278774" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407278774-407278352"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407278774-407278352" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/A_look_at_the_food_offerings_this_summer_0_7276147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407278774" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Summer is here, which brings the perfect weather for sitting outside and enjoying some live music. </p><p>David Parker from 313 Presents joined us on The Nine to tell us all about their summer concert lineup. He's joined by Senior Executive Chef Lamar Nolden, who gave us an inside look at what food you can find at DTE this summer as well. </p><p>You can hear more from them in the video player above, and their specialty hot dog and steak sandwich recipes below. </p><p>THE PIT DOG<br /> Ingredients<br /> 1 pack Hot Dog<br /> 1 pack New England Split Top Bun (Cooked both sides in butter to a nice golden brown)<br /> 2 tablespoon Brisket Beans (see below recipe)<br /> 1 teaspoon Diced onions<br /> Yellow Mustard<br /> Direction:<br /> Place hot dog into specialty bun, evenly spoon brisket beans onto hot dog. Sprinkle diced onion over brisket beans. Drizzle mustard over beans/onions. Place hot dog into food tray lined with deli wrap Place Kettle Chips next to prepared hot dog in food tray. <br /> Serve to guest. <br /> <br /> Brisket Beans Recipe<br /> 1 can pork and Beans<br /> 1 can Dark Red kidney beans<br /> 1 can Black Beans<br /> 1 small Red Onions<br /> 1 Diced Green onions<br /> 1 Diced Red Peppers<br /> 1 Diced Green Peppers<br /> 1 Diced Jalapeno peppers<br /> ½ cup Brown Sugar<br /> 1 cup BBQ Sauce<br /> 1 Pound Beef Brisket cooked<br /> <br /> Direction:<br /> 1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. <br /> 2. Drain canned beans and place in mixing bowl. <br /> 3. Add diced bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. Reserve half the seeds for some heat for the dis <br /> 4. Add brown sugar and BBQ sauce and mix well. <br /> 5. Fold in leftover brisket. <br /> 6. Place in 2" hotel pans and cook uncovered for 2 hours. Pan will start to caramelize on top!!! <br /> 7. Remove from heat and hold at 140 degrees. </p><p>CHURRASCO STEAK SANDWICH SERVES 6<br /> Ingredients<br /> 6 each Telera Bread or hamburger bun <br /> 1 ½ pounds Flank Steak<br /> Churrasco Steak marinade (See Recipe Below)<br /> Jalapeno Onion Jam (See Recipe Below)<br /> 6-ounces Arugula<br /> Cilantro Lime Aioli (See Recipe Below)<br /> <br /> Direction:<br /> 1. Marinate flank steak for a minimum of 24 hours. <br /> 2. Grill flank steak to medium and let rest. <br /> 3. While steak is resting, assemble the top of the telera bread with 1 oz. jalapeno onion jam and 1/4 oz. arugula. <br /> 4. Slice flank steak and put on bottom of bun. Top with crown of bun and add 1 oz. cilantro lime aioli <br /> Serve to guest. <br /> <br /> CHURRASCO STEAK MARINADE RECIPE:<br /> Ingredients <br /> ½ bunch Cilantro<br /> ½ bunch Parsley<br /> 2 Teaspoon Fresh Chopped Garlic<br /> 2 tablespoon Lime juice<br /> 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt<br /> ½ teaspoon Cracked Black Peppercorns <br /> 1 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes<br /> 1 cup Olive Oil or Vegetable Oil<br /> <br /> Direction:<br /> 1. Place all ingredients in a container. <br /> 2. Blend with a blender until thoroughly blended together. <br /> 3. Season to taste with salt and pepper. </p><p>Jalapeno Onion Jam Recipe:<br /> Ingredients<br /> <br /> Yellow Onions<br /> Blended Olive Oil<br /> Fresh Jalapenos <br /> Honey<br /> Sugar<br /> Red Wine Vinegar<br /> Water</p><p>Direction:<br /> 1. Sauté onions in olive oil until almost translucent. <br /> 2. Add jalapenos and cook for 2 more minutes. <br /> 3. When onions and jalapenos are soft and tender, add honey and sugar and cook for a few minutes <br /> 4. Deglaze pan with red wine vinegar and water. <br /> 5. Cook for 15-20 minutes until most of the liquid is evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper.</p><p>Cilantro Lime Aioli Recipe: <br /> Mayo<br /> Lime Juice<br /> Cilantro <br /> Roasted Garlic Puree<br /> Salt and Pepper </p><p>1. Mix all ingredients together and mix with burr mixer. <br /> 2. More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Spring_cooking_with_Andiamo_0_7283309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Spring_cooking_with_Andiamo_0_7283309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Spring_cooking_with_Andiamo_0_7283309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Spring_cooking_with_Andiamo_0_7283309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe that takes full advantage of the spring cooking right now." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spring cooking with Andiamo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.</p><p>Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe that takes full advantage of the spring cooking right now. </p><p>You can watch in the video player above as he prepares Salmon Fillets with Avocado Butter and Asparagus Gremolata, and get his recipe below. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/swiggin-pig-heats-up-wyandotte-may-17-18" title="Swiggin' Pig heats up Wyandotte May 17-18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Swiggin__Pig_heats_up_Wyandotte_May_17_1_0_7282000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Swiggin__Pig_heats_up_Wyandotte_May_17_1_0_7282000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Swiggin__Pig_heats_up_Wyandotte_May_17_1_0_7282000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Swiggin__Pig_heats_up_Wyandotte_May_17_1_0_7282000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Swiggin__Pig_heats_up_Wyandotte_May_17_1_0_7282000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The top Pit Masters in the area will be serving up some of the finest BBQ at Swiggin' Pig this weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swiggin' Pig heats The top Pit Masters in the area will be serving up some of the finest BBQ at Swiggin' Pig this weekend. The free event is in Wyandotte May 17-18. Chefs will also be competing to create the best bourbon-based BBQ sauce made with Bulleit Bourbon - and you choose the winner! Tickets for whiskey tastings will also be available. Josh Cade from Whiskeys on the Water and Pit Master Cornell Sample joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their BBQ bourbon sauce recipe below. Admission increases to $45 at the door on the day of the fundraiser. The event benefits Hospics of Michigan. 