Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery prepares beef pasties

- It's a Scottish dish for everyone to enjoy.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery prepares homemade beef pasties.

Recipe note: Though this recipe calls for ground beef, you can use a different meat such as chicken or pork as long as the meat is ground.



Ingredients



1. 8 oz Ground Beef (coarse ground, if available)

2. 4 oz Potatoes - diced

3. 1 small to medium Carrot - diced

4. 2 tbsp Green Peas

5. 1 small Onion diced

6. ½ tsp Black Pepper

7. 1 tsp Salt

4 6-8” rounds of Puff Pastry (if puff pastry is not available, pie crust can be used) Egg Wash - 1 egg plus 1-2 tbsp of water mixed together.



Parchment Paper

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Mix Ingredients 1 through 7 together in a mixing bowl

3. Place parchment paper then dough rounds on baking sheet

4. Place about ¼ of mixture in center of each dough piece

5. Fold dough over and seal with your fingers or a fork

6. Egg wash each pasty

7. Place in oven for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown

8. Enjoy with gravy, HP Sauce, or your favorite pasty condiment