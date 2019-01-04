Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery prepares beef pasties
(FOX 2) - It's a Scottish dish for everyone to enjoy.
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery prepares homemade beef pasties.
Recipe note: Though this recipe calls for ground beef, you can use a different meat such as chicken or pork as long as the meat is ground.
Ingredients
1. 8 oz Ground Beef (coarse ground, if available)
2. 4 oz Potatoes - diced
3. 1 small to medium Carrot - diced
4. 2 tbsp Green Peas
5. 1 small Onion diced
6. ½ tsp Black Pepper
7. 1 tsp Salt
4 6-8” rounds of Puff Pastry (if puff pastry is not available, pie crust can be used) Egg Wash - 1 egg plus 1-2 tbsp of water mixed together.
Parchment Paper
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
2. Mix Ingredients 1 through 7 together in a mixing bowl
3. Place parchment paper then dough rounds on baking sheet
4. Place about ¼ of mixture in center of each dough piece
5. Fold dough over and seal with your fingers or a fork
6. Egg wash each pasty
7. Place in oven for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown
8. Enjoy with gravy, HP Sauce, or your favorite pasty condiment